PSG eye up potential Marcus Rashford transfer from Manchester United

Manchester United may be raided this summer for Marcus Rashford by PSG according to reports, much to the dismay of fans.

The English attacker has had his finest season in his career to date despite suffering a long-term injury.

Rashford has been talismanic for United, scoring 21 goals across all competitions mostly from the left-wing position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed a lot of faith in the sensational youngster and has been repaid tenfold.

However, PSG seem set to test what seems like an unbreakable bond and stranger things have happened in the past.

According to the Independent, PSG have made Rashford a top target for the summer and they would probably be willing to spend the £100m+ the Red Devils would want for him.

The academy product certainly loves the club through and through but it’s not the first time he’s been linked with a move abroad.

There were reports that Barcelona were interested in him in the past and there were even claims he entertained the offer.

Obviously, nothing came of it in the end and Manchester United may feel in a strong position due to Rashford’s current contract not ending until 2023 with a one-year extension option.

However, given his form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear if the versatile forward is handed a new deal to reward him.

