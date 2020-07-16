Alexis Sanchez wanted by Inter Milan on permanent deal

Inter Milan have decided to push ahead to try to buy Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United.

According to calciomercato.it, the Nerazzurri have been impressed with the Chilean’s recent performances and have decided to try to secure his services after his loan expires on 2nd August.

‘The Chilean striker has convinced everyone,’ the outlet claims.

‘Now it will be up to the Nerazzurri manager to find the right economic agreement with Manchester United to ensure he can play for Inter next season.

‘Sanchez can play the role of third luxury striker in the squad but [Inter’s head coach Antonio] Conte will have to put his hand in his wallet.

‘Indeed, it is unlikely that the Red Devils will accept another year of loan, it is more likely that an agreement will be sought on a definitive sale, even though United are starting with a high price of over 20 million euros.

‘To clinch the deal, Inter will have to make an economic effort and will have to set it up quickly to avoid nasty surprises from the market.’

It is unlikely that the Red Devils will drive too hard a bargain on a transfer fee for the 31-year-old, as it has been widely reported that he is no longer in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans. The issue will probably be his salary.

There is no way that Inter would come close to the huge £375,000 per week plus bonuses figure that Sanchez earns at United so some compromise would need to be reached.

United could offer to buy out the difference between the salary agreed with Inter and that of his United contract, for the next two years (the remainder of his existing contract). That would cost in the region of £20 million, which is perhaps why United are seeking that kind of figure as a transfer fee.

If a permanent transfer is found before 2nd August, it could mean that Sanchez could face United in the Europa League final on the 21st of the same month.

