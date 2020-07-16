Borussia Dortmund paid up big to sign Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund paid up big to sign Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund reportedly coughed up more cash in order to secure Jude Bellingham after he was the target of many top European clubs.

Manchester United were one of those keenly interested in the young Englishman but ultimately lost out to the German giants for the second time in consecutive transfer windows.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was let down by his board after their failure to sign Erling Haaland in January who would go on to go on an amazing goalscoring run for Dortmund right after joining.

Bellingham is certainly the more low-key transfer but he was one United were still desperate to bring in as they saw him as a first-team player immediately.

The Birmingham City man was even given a tour of the club’s facilities and met Sir Alex Ferguson but apparently it wasn’t enough. to convince him.

Manchester United certainly have the finances to make that kind of deal happen but clearly didn’t want to upset the balance of their wage bill.

Had they given Bellingham what he wanted, it’s likely many of the club’s prospects as well as any incomers would’ve asked for similar money.

Although it was on a bigger scale, a similar comparison is Alexis Sanchez and it was believed his wages caused plenty of rifts in the dressing room.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

