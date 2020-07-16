Manchester United fans react to Marcus Rashford’s performance vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United fans react to Marcus Rashford's performance vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans couldn’t help but praise Marcus Rashford for his performance vs Crystal Palace as he rose to the occasion.

The young Englishman has been sensational all season long despite suffering from a long-term injury.

Against Palace, he grabbed a goal and an assist in a crucial fixture for United’s top-four ambitions.

Rashford is currently enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career but what’s more important than his goals is how talismanic he has been.

United are beginning to see the fruits of their labour in developing and trusting the academy product and he still has room to grow.

There were question marks over where Rashford’s best position may be and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to answer that.

Perhaps in the future, the versatile attacker could play as a striker for Manchester United but at the time he’s flourishing as a left-winger.

In fairness, Solskjaer has given his players the freedom to rotate and the front-four take full advantage of that.

Scoring over 20 goals from a winger position is impressive regardless of who it is and should United achieve a top-four spot, a lot of that would have to do with Rashford’s brilliance.

Overall, Solskjaer has managed to replace Romelu Lukaku outstandingly, with the goals spread across the team.

