Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial proving to be a deadly duo
Home
First Team

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial proving to be a deadly duo

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United hammered Crystal Palace 2-0 as their unbeaten run continued and much of that had to do with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial‘s brilliance.

The young duo have been in fine form this season, so much so that Romelu Lukaku is a forgotten man already.

United didn’t directly replace the goalscoring Belgian when he left for Inter Milan and it could even be argued the money raised by his sale was actually spent on defensive reinforcements.

Both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire were brought in last summer and while both have impressed, many wondered where the goals were going to come from due to Lukaku’s departure.

It has to be said both Raashford and Martial have risen to the challenge and it’s a credit to their hard work as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith in them.

Both players weren’t used properly by Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho and it’s ironic his criticisms were actually what was worked on in the end.

However, the legendary Norwegian’s methods proved far more effective and he managed to bring it out of the dynamic duo.

Mourinho didn’t seem to like Martial and many claimed it was due to his lack of work-rate.

The Portuguese tactician also accused Rashford of not picking up his stats enough and in both cases, Solskjaer has transformed the pair.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus