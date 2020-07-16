Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial proving to be a deadly duo

Manchester United hammered Crystal Palace 2-0 as their unbeaten run continued and much of that had to do with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial‘s brilliance.

The young duo have been in fine form this season, so much so that Romelu Lukaku is a forgotten man already.

United didn’t directly replace the goalscoring Belgian when he left for Inter Milan and it could even be argued the money raised by his sale was actually spent on defensive reinforcements.

Both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire were brought in last summer and while both have impressed, many wondered where the goals were going to come from due to Lukaku’s departure.

It has to be said both Raashford and Martial have risen to the challenge and it’s a credit to their hard work as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith in them.

7 – Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have now assisted one another a combined seven times in this season's Premier League, the most of any pairing in a single season for @ManUtd in the competition. Wavelength. pic.twitter.com/s0uZRIYJZK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 16, 2020

Anthony Martial in 2019/20 ⚽ 22 goals 🎯 8 assists 🥅 104 minutes per goal contribution Marcus Rashford in 2019/20 ⚽ 22 goals 🎯 8 assists 🥅 100 minutes per goal contribution A fantastic duo! pic.twitter.com/aM9lRl0FPb — UtdArena (@utdarena) July 16, 2020

Both players weren’t used properly by Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho and it’s ironic his criticisms were actually what was worked on in the end.

However, the legendary Norwegian’s methods proved far more effective and he managed to bring it out of the dynamic duo.

Mourinho didn’t seem to like Martial and many claimed it was due to his lack of work-rate.

The Portuguese tactician also accused Rashford of not picking up his stats enough and in both cases, Solskjaer has transformed the pair.

