Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets new post-Ferguson record

Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Crystal Palace this evening extended the side’s unbeaten run to 19 games.

It is a significant run, not just because of the timing, as the Red Devils push to win a top four place in the Premier League, but also because it is the longest unbeaten run since Sir Alex Ferguson retired seven years ago.

Manchester United are now unbeaten in 19 games, keeping 13 clean sheets and scoring 50 goals pic.twitter.com/6m4XTMHq7G — utdreport (@utdreport) July 16, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as United manager has seen a number of good runs and bad runs, but the team seems to have finally found consistency since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window.

The Norwegian has some catching up to do to match Sir Alex’s best, though, as he led the side to two 29 game unbeaten runs, once in the treble winning season of 1999 and the other in 2010-11.

United won the Premiership on that occasion as well, with Dimitar Berbatov ending the season as the league’s top scorer along with former Red, Carlos Tevez, who was playing for Manchester City. Both scored 20 goals.

Solskjaer’s new record came as a result of incredible forward play from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and some steely defending, in particular from Harry Maguire and David de Gea.

It was not a performance for the connoisseur but United ground out a win when it mattered, something they have also not always been able to do since Sir Alex retired.

United will hope to extend the run to 20 on Sunday when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

