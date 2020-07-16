Man United will struggle against Crystal Palace: Team News and Predictions

Manchester United head to South London tonight hoping to get back to winning ways after a disappointing home draw with Southampton.

A win will leave United all but mathematically certain of finishing ahead of Wolves, Spurs and Arsenal and ensure that just a point against West Ham on Wednesday will mean they can clinch a top four finish with a win at Leicester on the last day of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said there are doubts over the fitness of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams, who picked up injuries against Southampton, and Mason Greenwood, who played on after a horror tackle by Oriol Romeu.

For Southampton, Christian Benteke is ruled out following a red card against Aston Villa and Gary Cahill is also sidelined after pulling his hamstring against Chelsea recently. James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp are also unavailble.

Tonight’s referee will be Graham Scott and kick off at Selhurst is at 8.15pm BST.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for the match:

Sam Peoples: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United

There’s only one thing you can guarantee about this game – it won’t be six Premier League games without making a change for Man United. We were tired and poor in the second half against Southampton and Greenwood and Shaw are both injury concerns. That being said, we really should be beating Crystal Palace with our feet up and a beer in our hand if we’ve got any true ambition for fighting for a Champions League spot. I expect us to do it but for it not to be a night without lapses of concentration, luckily for United now our attackers are in such good form we will simply score more. No more room for errors, over to you United.

Marwan Harraz: Crystal Palace 0-1 Man United

I expect Solskjaer to put in fresh legs as it was so clear his squad was tired vs Southampton. I also expect a clean sheet as it’s likely he would have drilled into his players how the defensive errors were unacceptable. Although I predict some rotation, I feel there’s still enough quality in the squad to beat Palace and I feel Solskjaer would still be starting the key players such as Bruno. Palace might have a goal in them but I’m not too concerned by their attacking threat and that’s another reason I’ve gone for a clean sheet.

Red Billy: Crystal Palace 2-1 Man United

I’m hoping I’m wrong but I just think the pressure is getting to United. The likes of Pogba and Wan-Bissaka looked nervy against Southampton, De Gea and Maguire are not at their best, there are injury problems at left back and Mason Greenwood could be missing as well. This puts all the pressure on Bruno, Martial and Dr Rashford to drag everyone else along to victory. They are good enough to do so, but they must also be pretty tired by now.

Palace have also had an extra day to recover but having said that, they were dreadful at Villa Park on Sunday so perhaps I’m worrying unnecessarily.

Ultimately, whoever comes in on rotation – and there will be at least two fresh faces I’m sure – has to hit the ground running and perform well. Three points will give us one foot in next season’s Champions League.

