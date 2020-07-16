Player ratings: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United – forwards on fire

Here are our player ratings for today’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8.5 – Best performance for a long time. Pulled off a string of great saves.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did well.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Defended well.

Harry Maguire 8.5 – A great outing for the captain. Make some crucial interceptions.

Tim Fosu-Mensah 7 – A real shock to see his name on the team sheet for the first time in three years, but performed well. His extra height and pace were both useful.

Scott McTominay 6 – An OK, but uninspiring performance from Scott.

Paul Pogba 6 – Looks a little lost in that deep role. When he got forward, the team looked far more dangerous, but that didn’t happen enough.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Always at the centre of everything. Lost the ball cheaply a few times but that tends to be because he has the vision to try the extraordinary.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Clearly struggling with that ankle injury a little. Scuffed a great chance in the first half and a little greedy at times.

Marcus Rashford 9 – Man-of-the-match performance from Dr Rashford. The composure for the goal, the assist, the work rate and positivity were all excellent.

Anthony Martial 9 – Another great, skilful, hard-working centre-forward performance from Martial. Really looking a different player these days, has added concentration and determination to his undisputed talent. Capped a great performance with a brilliant goal.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard 7 – Did OK.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Tied things up well and allowed Pogba to get forward. Good substitute performance.