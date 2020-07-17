Alvaro Fernandez Carreras: Manchester United agree deal with second Spanish wonderkid

Photo: Teamtalk.com.

Manchester United have reportedly swooped to snatch another teenage starlet from a Spanish giant.

Following the capture of Barcelona’s hugely gifted right-back Marc Jurado, whose move should be confirmed when the transfer window opens on the 27th of this month, the Red Devils have struck again, agreeing terms with Real Madrid’s 17-year-old left back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras.

According to AS.com, a four-year deal has been agreed.

‘The left-back from Madrid’s Juvenil C of has made this decision after having finished his contract with los Blancos on June 30 and having valued the sports project that the English club has offered him,’ the outlet reports.

‘He … will have the opportunity to work out with United’s senior squad when they have problems in that position.

‘Álvaro Fernández spent years attracting the attention of youth player analysts.

‘Madrid moved ahead of Barça to sign him three years ago when the boy excelled in Deportivo de La Coruña’s academy.

‘Madrid wanted to renew the Galician left-footer …, but the Premier League side pursued Alvaro Fernández and the youngster has decided to opt for the adventure of the Premier League.’

Despite having reportedly missed out on Birmingham City’s wonderkid Jude Bellingham, the Red Devils are building an incredibly exciting Under-17s squad.

They have already added the likes of former Monaco starlet Hannibal Mejbri, ex-Ajax striker Dillon Hoogewerf and Czech keeper Radek Vitek to their ranks over the last 12 months.

Home grown talents such as Zidane Iqbal, Teden Mengi, Charlie Wellens and Shola Shoretire are also incredibly exciting and gifted players in the same age group.

United have a rich history of bringing through young talent and there seems to be a concerted effort to target players at an age where their ability is already established but needs to be developed and nurtured.

