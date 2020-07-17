Nemanja Matic outperformed Scott McTominay in substitute appearance

Manchester United just about scraped past Crystal Palace on Thursday night thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

One of the talking points ahead of the match was how, along with Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott McTominay was selected.

Nemanja Matic was dropped to the bench and some fans felt that was a poor decision before a ball was even kicked.

The experienced Serb has been in fantastic form of late and given how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hardly rotated, it didn’t make sense why he was rested.

Instead, McTominay was praised and given the opportunity to impress and while he did ok, Matic would later show why he should’ve started all along.

Scott McTominay made three possession recoveries in 63 minutes. Nemanja Matic made four in his first 18 minutes off the bench. Matic's reading of space, movement and opposition positioning is so valuable for us. — UtdArena (@utdarena) July 16, 2020

It’s no coincidence when Matic came on Manchester United were suddenly more difficult to break down despite McTominay having played as a holding midfielder.

It’s clear the former Chelsea man simply does a better job in that regard and his presence also gave Paul Pogba more freedom to impact the match further forward.

It’s believed Matic is mentoring McTominay so hopefully, he can learn but it does seem as though they’re two different players.

Solskjaer will need to rest his players at one point however and it will be interesting to see whether this situation is replicated once more.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.