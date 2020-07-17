N’Golo Kante set to miss Manchester United vs Chelsea Semi-Final

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that N’Golo Kante will not be available for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Lampard said that Kante was not the only doubt for the behind-closed-doors match at Wembley.

‘N’Golo Kante won’t be fit for the match, he’s still not right, so he’s out,’ he said.

‘Other than that, we have a few people with little niggles, which I’ll monitor over the next 24 hours or so and then we’ll be ready to go.’

Kante is of huge importance to Chelsea so it is a great boost to the Red Devils that he will be missing.

United have reported no fresh injuries after last night’s win against Crystal Palace, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not face the press until 10.30am tomorrow morning.

Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams remain doubts and Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are definitely out. Jones underwent minor surgery this week to resolve a persistent knee problem.

Williams was photographed arriving at Carrington this morning with heavy bruising around his eye and is believed to have had stitches after the bad collison with Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters on Monday.

Premier League rules state that players suspected of concussion are not allowed to play for a minimum of six days, which could rule Williams out again on Sunday as his injury was sustained five days and around 21 hours prior to the kick-off at Wembley.

This would suggest that if Luke Shaw is still unfit, Tim Fosu-Mensah is likely to continue at left-back.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.