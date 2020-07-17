Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has transformed Marcus Rashford into a beast

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has clearly had an impact on Marcus Rashford since arriving at Old Trafford last season, with the latest evidence coming during the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The young Englishman scored one and assisted another in what was a crucial fixture for the club’s hopes of a top-four finish.

Rashford now has 22 goals and 9 assists across all competitions this season and is clearly benefitting from working with Solskjaer.

Jose Mourinho failed to get the best out of the academy product and even accused him of not producing enough.

In this regard, Solskjaer has proven he has done a better job at transforming Rashford, turning him into a key and talismanic figure for United.

Rashford now has 17 goals in 29 Premier League games this season, the same amount he managed in the last two seasons combined (68 games) #mulive [opta] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 16, 2020

It’s not just the goals scored but the importance of the efforts he netted as evidenced by his match-winning performance vs Palace.

There’s also the feeling that Rashford can improve further in the role Solskjaer has created for him.

United and the legendary manager are finally reaping the rewards for the work and faith they put into the 22-year-old.

Perhaps in the future, he can lead the line for Solskjaer but at the moment his current role is tailor-made for him to succeed.

