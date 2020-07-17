Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proving better than many would admit

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the statistics to back the brilliant work he has done at the club so far.

The legendary Norwegian still gets plenty of criticism despite his side performing admirably, especially of late.

There are those who feel Solskjaer is too inexperienced and tactically inept to transform United back into title winners.

The former Molde man has even been labelled as a ‘PE teacher’ by those who have no interest in acknowledging his efforts.

However, statistics can’t lie and they certainly back Solskjaer and prove how he’s perfectly the right man for the job at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has now won 102 points in the Premier League. Only Liverpool & Manchester City have earned more points in the Premier League than #mufc since he took over. — ً (@utdrobbo) July 16, 2020

This point haul comes despite Manchester United’s awful end to the last season and poor start to this season.

Had Solskjaer’s men shown the type of football they can play on a more consistent basis, the points may have even surpassed Manchester City and Liverpool.

Nonetheless, it’s become crystal clear what the former striker is building at Old Trafford and increasingly difficult for his critics to deny.

Many fans have called for the United board to show their support for Solskjaer in the upcoming transfer window in order to allow to continue shaping the squad in his image.

