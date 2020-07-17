Real Madrid president confirms no move for Paul Pogba this summer

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba will not sign for Real Madrid this summer, the Spanish side’s president Florentino Perez has confirmed.

Real have been pursuing the Frenchman for over two years and it had seemed likely that they would finally get their man this summer, with the Frenchman also seeming keen to be reunited with countryman Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

However, the Coronavirus pandemic has thrown football into financial chaos and los Blancos have been hit hard.

Speaking on Spanish radio programme El Transistor yesterday after watching his side clinch their first La Liga title in three years, Perez was unequivocal on the summer transfer situation.

‘There will be no big signings this summer, the situation is bad,’ he said.

‘It is very difficult to ask the players to lower their salaries and then sign someone. Madrid will sign someone when they can deal with these things.’

The news comes on the back of a report in The Sun yesterday claiming that Pogba is ‘close to agreeing’ a five-year deal to stay at Old Trafford.

With Juventus also looking highly unlikely to be able to raise the funds required both for the transfer fee and Pogba’s salary, it now looks almost certain that the 27-year-old has little choice but to stay with United.

His current contract ends in 12 months’ time but United have a one-year extension option that would keep Pogba at Old Trafford until he is 29 years old and almost certainly past the age where a big money move to los Merengues or Juve would be likely.

If United have indeed put a pay increase on the table now with a five-year term, Pogba knows he would be securing his future for the majority of his playing career by accepting it. However, in doing so, like David de Gea, he would almost certainly be giving up on his dream to play for Real Madrid once and for all.

