Angry Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is a ‘narrative’ against Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims that people are trying to influence referees by claiming that Manchester United benefit from VAR decisions.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of United’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea, Solskjaer said there was a ‘narrative’ that was unfair and inaccurate.

‘It looks like people want to influence whoever makes the decisions,’ the boss said.

‘I hear people talking about that we’ve been lucky rather than unlucky. But if you look at the factual decisions, if you’re offside, you’re offside, that’s clear,’ he continued, referring to Jordan Ayew’s disallowed goal for Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Solskjaer is rightfully aggrieved about the amount of press coverage branding that win as fraught with VAR controversy, when the offside decision was in fact correct.

‘But talking about the penalty at the end against Spurs that was disallowed – that was two points dropped maybe. The red card Romeu should have had when he nearly crippled Mason Greenwood. The red card Noble should have had.

‘It’s actually me that should be complaining that we get decisions against us on the pitch by the on-pitch referee.

‘There’s a narrative there but we just have to focus on our own game.

‘I don’t want to go into it too much because you might get into trouble.’

Frank Lampard may also have been in the manager’s thoughts when making the comments.

The Chelsea manager this week accused United and Bruno Fernandes in particular of ‘buying’ penalties.

‘Fernandes, to be fair, … he’s very clever in his movement.

‘We saw that at Aston Villa, to make something feel like a penalty where maybe it even isn’t.

‘The players don’t have to give that. We can talk about Var decisions and whether they’re right or wrong, but if a player is going to dangle a leg and not move their feet, then you obviously do leave yourself open to penalties, Var or no Var.’ (source: The Telegraph)

The Red Devils will hope that Sunday’s referee Anthony Taylor is not affected by this week’s hype and that decisions do not go against them as a result of it.

