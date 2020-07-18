Man United vs Chelsea: Predicted XI with a minimum of three changes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a difficult team selection task ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Normally a semi-final against a quality team like Chelsea would demand a strong side, but with only three days to recover since the victory at Selhurst Park, there could be a number of players who need to be rested.

Additionally, there will only be three days to recover for United’s crucial home game against West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday. That match is vital to the Red Devils’ effort to qualify for the Champions League, so may be considered more important, on this occasion, than the semi.

And while a home game against West Ham would normally be an easier fixture, Solskjaer cannot afford any more slip-ups such as the one against Southampton last Monday. West Ham will be fighting for their Premier League lives, so it will be a battle.

The boss will at today’s press conference give an update on the fitness of left-backs Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams, who both went off injured in that Southampton game. Williams has been photographed arriving for training at Carrington with swelling and bruising around his eye and has reportedly had stitches. Premier League rules around suspected concussion is a minimum of six days rest, which would put Williams out of the tie by just three hours.

Shaw is rated 50/50 so if both are unavailable again, Tim Fosu-Mensah should continue to deputise after a good run-out against Palace.

Sergio Romero is likely to return in goal as he is generally given the gloves in cup matches.

Mason Greenwood was clearly not firing on all cylinders against Palace so we think either Jesse Lingard, who replaced him on Thursday, or Juan Mata will get the nod on the right wing. Dan James would be the obvious candidate but his form has not been good and Solskjaer will probably prefer a player who can help out more defensively.

Nemanja Matic was rested against Palace so should return. Other than that, the boss will probably gamble with the fitness of the rest of his first choice 11 as he seems wont to do.

With all this in mind, here is our predicted line-up:

