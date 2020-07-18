Former Manchester United striker Alex Dawson passes away

Former Manchester United Alex Dawson passed away this week aged 80.

Dawson was one of the ‘Busby Babes’ side that bravely carried on the mantle following the Munich Air Disaster in 1958.

The striker played 93 times for the Red Devils between 1957 and 1961, scoring 54 goals.

Dawson went on to play for Bury, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, scoring a total of 212 goals in 394 league appearances.

His most memorable game was the 1958 FA Cup semi-final, against Fulham at Highbury, when he scored a hat-trick – the last to be scored in an FA Cup semi-final.

Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of former United forward and Busby Babe, Alex Dawson, who has sadly passed away at the age of 80. He will be fondly remembered by all of us at the club. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dLzYN9H3wH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2020

Dawson was not selected for the tragic trip to Belgrade in February 1958. He was part of the starting XI for the first game following the disaster against Sheffield Wednesday and scored as United won 3-0.

After leaving United, Dawson played for Preston North End, Bury, Brighton, Brentford and Corby Town before retiring in 1973. He scored 212 goals in 394 league appearances in his career.

The club tweeted ‘Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of former United forward and Busby Babe, Alex Dawson, who has sadly passed away at the age of 80.

‘He will be fondly remembered by all of us at the club. May he rest in peace.’

The Peoples Person would also like to extend our sympathies to Alex’s surviving family and friends.

Former teammate Alex Stepney wrote ‘RIP Alex Dawson. Very best wishes to family and friends’.