Gallery: Manchester United stars debut new training kit ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United players were spotted looking sharp and happy in training ahead of their crucial clash with Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for his side’s unbeaten run to continue but there have been suggestions that the cup isn’t a priority at this moment in time.

Ideally United would be able to compete equally for all three competitions they are in, in reference to the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League but it seems impossible at this moment.

While European competition doesn’t begin until the Premier League is ended, the FA Cup has been sandwiched in between fixtures despite the already heavily congested schedule.

Solskjaer complained of the scheduling, particularly because Chelsea have had more time to rest and recover than the Red Devils.

The pictures above are the debut for the new Adidas training kits for Manchester United that might’ve normally been shown on pre-season.

However, the global health crisis delayed the current season and as aforementioned congested the fixture list.

This means United more or less have to pick whether to prioritise the league or the FA Cup and given what’s on the line, it makes sense to pick the league.

After all, Solskjaer’s job more or less relies on the team’s qualification for the Champions League and so there should be no surprises if a rotated side is named tomorrow.

