Jadon Sancho deal close? Separating fact from fiction

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are close to an agreement to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

According to reporter Neil Custis, the two clubs are nearing an agreement for a transfer fee in the region of £100 million and the transfer is expected to be completed soon after the window reopens on July 27th.

‘United and Borussia Dortmund are close to an agreement for the £100 million-rated winger who wants to move to the Premier League and Old Trafford,’ Custis writes.

However, the reporter provides no further details about how the breakthrough has happened or where his information has come from.

The report has been widely picked up by other news sources, yet on the surface, it seems to have virtually no substance whatsoever.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that United would only push ahead with the Sancho deal if they secure Champions League football, which given the financial implications of qualification has more of a ring of truth to it than Custis’s report.

There have also been reports that Dortmund have slapped a 6th August deadline on negotiations, which may also be true given their need to have time to replace Sancho before the 2020/21 Bundesliga season resumes as expected in early September.

Gary Neville this week has called on United to seal the Sancho deal this summer rather than wait another year.

‘Next summer, Real Madrid might be in for him, Bayern Munich might be in for him, City might be back in for him – although they’ve said they’re not – and Chelsea might come in for him,’ Neville told Webby and O’Neill.

‘When all the other clubs are armed with money, he might have four or five choices.

‘The fact that he could come to Manchester United this summer, because Manchester United are the only shop in town maybe that can afford him this summer, is where United will get players they may not have been able to get previously.’

