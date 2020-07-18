Jadon Sancho responds to questions over his future

Manchester United target and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has finally broken his silence in regards to what his future holds.

The young Englishman has been wanted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for quite some time now and yet no official moves have been made as of yet.

Fans have grown in their frustrations due to the lack of movement and some have even begun to feel a deal won’t happen.

Both clubs seem incapable of seeing eye to eye and the impact of the global health crisis on the transfer market as well as clubs has seen doubts rise.

Sancho seems the ideal signing for United, who are in desperate need of a talented right-winger to complete their attack.

Jadon Sancho when asked about his future: "I don’t know what to say to that. It’s hard to say. That’s the future. You never know what could happen, so we will wait and see." #mulive [world soccer magazine] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 18, 2020

Some fans have grown in their belief that Sancho might not be needed any longer due to the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

Since the resumption of the league, the Red Devils’ trio of the academy product, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been on fire.

Supplied by Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, all three have been scoring for fun and the potential for greatness is clear for all to see.

However, reports have emerged claiming Manchester United still want Sancho and that it won’t be a detriment to Greenwood’s progress.

