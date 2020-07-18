Luke Shaw out but others looking strong: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides FA Cup team news

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on his likely team selection for tomorrow’s FA Cup Semi-Final against Chelsea at Wembley.

First, he confirmed that Luke Shaw will not have recovered in time from the ankle injury sustained against Southampton. However, he appeared confident Brandon Williams would be fit enough to take part.

‘Brandon will hopefully be OK, he’ll try to join in training today with his eye. We’ll see if he can see the ball when he comes in! He should be fine,’ the boss said.

The manager also suggested that there may be starts for Sergio Romero, who is usually selected in goal for cup matches, and Jesse Lingard, who came on for Mason Greenwood in Thursday’s game against Crystal Palace.

‘Jesse’s a part of the club, he’s worked really hard, he deserves his chance to come back in.

‘We know his qualities; he has different qualities to other players and he knows we value him.

‘Jesse and Sergio have a good chance of being involved, we’ll make a decision on that later on.’

Solskjaer also hinted that Mason Greenwood would be selected despite having had a quieter game against Palace.

‘He’s coped really well with the demands [of 3 games in a week]. Throughout the season we’ve managed him closely.

‘He’s come back after the lockdown flying, he’s gained a few kilos, he’s gained a lot of experience, he’ll be fine, there’s no chance of a burnout.’

