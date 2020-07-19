David de Gea trolled mercilessly after Chelsea horror show

Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup 3-1 to Chelsea today with goalkeeper David de Gea being at least partly responsible for all three goals.

Fans took to social media to express their dismay at what has happened to the player who year after year saved United time and time again and who was the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year a record four times.

‘De Gea… What happened to you man?’ tweeted one fan.

‘De Geea fell off man, hate to see it’ wrote another.

Fansite Stretford Paddock wrote ‘De Gea – it’s almost impossible to defend him any more’

And another fansite, ManUtdSource, said ‘De gea has saved us from losing tons of matches for the past few years but his last 2 seasons have been full of mistakes. Dean Henderson should be given his chance.’

De Gea… What happened to you man? 😢 pic.twitter.com/lwxCwtpxwR — Maren 🇳🇴 (@footballqueeen) July 19, 2020

de gea fell off man hate to see it — WEST TEN (@ajtracey) July 19, 2020

1-3 Full Time. Hard to put into words how bad that truly was. Literally nothing offered for the full 90 minutes. De Gea, it's almost impossible to defend him anymore. Pathetic display. Need to bounce back against West Ham 🇾🇪#MUFC pic.twitter.com/5QYxyEPj1i — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 19, 2020

De gea has saved us from losing tons of matches for the past few years but his last 2 seasons have been full of mistakes. Dean Henderson should be given his chance. Young, full of talents and huge #MUFC fan. Give him his chance.#1MUN — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) July 19, 2020

Others were not quite so kind about the Spaniard as the jokes and memes flooded social media.

One fan showed two clowns fighting with the caption ‘De Gea and Kepa fighting for Spain number 1 spot.’

De Gea and Kepa fighting for Spain number 1 spot. 🤡#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/Vjmhe3kE4k — Goni (@T3ppi1) July 19, 2020

De Gea that they De Gea that they got expected#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/dAwxSPq5mD — Omo Iya Mayowa II (@theapaseoflagos) July 19, 2020

It is ironic that De Gea performed so badly on an occasion where he was trusted ahead of Sergio Romero, who normally gets the nod in cup games and has kept eleven clean sheets this season.

