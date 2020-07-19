Inter Milan hope to strike Alexis Sanchez deal with Manchester United

Manchester United and Inter Milan have reportedly opened up negotiations for Alexis Sanchez as he nears a potential exit this summer.

The experienced Chilean has been in form for his loan club and the Italian giants are believed to be keen on his signature.

Initial claims stated Inter were only interested in extending his loan but it’s believed United were not keen and wanted to offload him permanently.

The Serie A side don’t have an issue with that decision but are not open to spending too much on him given the current financial restrictions in football.

The global health crisis has affected most clubs’ finances, meaning the transfer market has taken a hit.

#mufc want €20m for Alexis Sánchez. Inter Milan are offering €10m, and hope to convince the player to reduce his wages to €7.5m per year #mulive [libero] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 18, 2020

In truth, the majority of Manchester United fans would just be happy to get Sanchez’s incredible wages out of the club and won’t be too concerned with the transfer fee.

It makes sense for those at Old Trafford to get as much as possible but they risk seeing Inter lose interest in the former Arsenal man.

No other clubs appear to want Sanchez either so it could leave United right back where they started, which would obviously not be a smart move.

Jose Mourinho signed the versatile attacker from the Gunners in a swap deal that involved Henrikh Mkhitaryan and it’s safe to say neither deal worked out.

