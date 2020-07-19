FA Cup Final beckons for Manchester United: Team News and Predictions

Manchester United face Chelsea in the FA Cup Semi-Final this evening without Luke Shaw, who has not recovered in time from the ankle injury sustained against Southampton.

Nemanja Matic is likely to be recalled after being rested against Crystal Palace and Sergio Romero will probably get the nod to play in goal, as is usually the case in cup games.

Chelsea are without N’Golo Kante but otherwise have no fresh injury worries.

Substitution rules allow 5 subs over three substitution breaks, plus an extra one if the game goes into extra time.

Kick off at Wembley is at 6pm BST and the referee is Mike Dean.

Here are the Peoples Person team’s predictions for the match:

Sam Peoples: Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea (AET)

We’ve beaten Chelsea 3 times in a row under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but that’s irrelevant for me going into this game. United have tired recently and Chelsea are scrapping for results, so that’s why I think it’ll go to extra time. That being said, I am backing United to come through with the win. It’ll be interesting to see if Solskjaer or Lampard rotate and rest with what’s going on in the Premier League but I would be surprised by wholesale changes on either team. Let’s see how this one pans out but I don’t expect it to be a classic, not that I care if United end up winners.

Marwan Harraz: Man United 1-2 Chelsea

There’s been lots of hints from Solskjaer and otherwise that a rotated side will be picked. If that’s the case then I have little faith our squad depth can overcome Chelsea’s. Unfortunately we’ve reached the point of the season when priorities have to be made and I think Ole’s naturally picked the league. I still feel we’ve got a goal in us but Chelsea will be gunning for revenge and I just don’t see us winning.

Red Billy: Man United 3-1 Chelsea

Semi-finals are normally tense affairs but this one is probably easier for both sides than their Premier League fixtures as there is no Champions League place at stake. So United should be free-flowing against a side who will allow us to counter-attack. Provided the team is relatively unchanged and key players continue in the form they have been, I think we can win this one.

If it does go to extra time, my confidence will evaporate. The main players will need to be subbed or be dead on their feet and I don’t have much faith in our backup players to do the business – although Fred and Ighalo could still maybe pull a few strings and Dan James against tired legs could be interesting, so you never know.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.