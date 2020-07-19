Manchester United fans lament poor performance in FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United fans rued their team’s overall performance vs Chelsea as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

While some poor defending and goalkeeping handed Frank Lampard’s men the win, the team as a whole did not perform to expectations.

Supporters were disgusted with the sloppiness and defensive errors that was on show, with some blaming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical and team selections.

United would’ve faced Arsenal in the final had they overcome Chelsea but they did not deserve to come away with a win.

Solskjaer made five changes and switched the formation around in order to beat Lampard’s side but ultimately, it all fell apart.

Sharper team won this. Extra 48 hour rest obviously helped but Chelsea more determined, snappier in every dept. United ponderous. Need to get it out of system for Wed. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 19, 2020

Just a perfect (shit) storm today – 48hrs less rest -> need to rest a few -> change the system -> lack of depth exposed again, plus some rancid individual errors. All things being equal I fancy our first team against theirs all day but no doubt they’ve a better squad and it shows — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) July 19, 2020

One of the worst halves of football since the season restarted in England. United, who last went over three years without a trophy in the late 80s, have undermined the significance of a semi-final and deserve to be behind. Wrong tactics and wrong selections. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 19, 2020

Paul Pogba praying… …for a new goalkeeper, a new centre-back, a new midfield partner and Jadon Sancho. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/CDsELsMo1W — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) July 19, 2020

We have been so poor again. Pogba Greenwood needed. James Fred out. We don't have a team other then the first 11 unfortunately. #mufc — Aditya Reds (@aditya_reds) July 19, 2020

Our worst game of 2020 by a mile. Created absolutely nothing going forward, TWO De Gea howlers and about 10 injury scares. Nothing wrong with the starting XI from Ole, just shows we can’t cope with any changes to the our strongest team. Crashing out of the cup with embarrassment. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) July 19, 2020

The result sees Manchester United’s unbeaten run come to an abrupt end and as disappointed as fans will be, it will all quickly be forgotten if a top-four spot is achieved.

Solskjaer’s men face West Ham and Leicester City in their final matches of the season and have no choice but to perform for both matches.

Given how tired his players are, it will be interesting to see what the legendary Norwegian will do to solve what is clearly a huge problem.

United have been tiring for a few matches now and the result vs Chelsea was only a culmination of what has been going wrong.

