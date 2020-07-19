Manchester United fans lament poor performance in FA Cup semi-final
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans lament poor performance in FA Cup semi-final

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans rued their team’s overall performance vs Chelsea as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

While some poor defending and goalkeeping handed Frank Lampard’s men the win, the team as a whole did not perform to expectations.

Supporters were disgusted with the sloppiness and defensive errors that was on show, with some blaming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical and team selections.

United would’ve faced Arsenal in the final had they overcome Chelsea but they did not deserve to come away with a win.

Solskjaer made five changes and switched the formation around in order to beat Lampard’s side but ultimately, it all fell apart.

The result sees Manchester United’s unbeaten run come to an abrupt end and as disappointed as fans will be, it will all quickly be forgotten if a top-four spot is achieved.

Solskjaer’s men face West Ham and Leicester City in their final matches of the season and have no choice but to perform for both matches.

Given how tired his players are, it will be interesting to see what the legendary Norwegian will do to solve what is clearly a huge problem.

United have been tiring for a few matches now and the result vs Chelsea was only a culmination of what has been going wrong.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus