Mason Greenwood handed huge pay rise by Man United

Mason Greenwood is set to sign a bumper new contract just nine months after signing his current one, according to The Mirror.

The 18-year-old has had an incredible breakthrough season, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists in just 2,211 minutes of football – a goal involvement every 96 minutes.

What is even more impressive is that he has done this whilst playing on the right wing, which is not his natural position.

And United are reported to be about to reward his achievement by almost doubling his current deal, which he signed on October 18th of last year.

That deal is believed to be £25,000 per week and runs until June 2023, with the option of a further year.

The Mirror claims that the new deal is £40,000 per week ‘with hefty bonuses and annual pay-rises built into the terms of the contract.’

The Sun are also running with the story, claiming it as an ‘exclusive’, and add that ‘His fresh deal will also include … a slight extension,’ although they do not specify what that extension is.

As contracts normally run until June 30th of any particular year, an extension would probably see Greenwood’s new deal run until June 2024 with the option of a further year, which would be a fantastic deal for the Red Devils and tie the striker down until the age of 23.

It is a smart move by United, who are fully aware that there is already considerable interest being shown in the Bradford-born player by the world’s elite.

Greenwood showed faith in the club by signing such a long-term deal of just £25,000 back in October and in giving him an increase so soon, the club is demonstrating that they will handsomely reward progress even if there is already a long-term contract in place.

