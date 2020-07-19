Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Eric Bailly’s health

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed fans’ worst fears by admitting Eric Bailly has been sent to the hospital following his injury vs Chelsea.

The legendary Norwegian watched on helplessly as his side were hammered by Frank Lampard’s Blues 3-1 in the FA Cup semi-final.

As has often been the case, Bailly was playing well before being forced off the field due to two back to back head injuries.

The tenacious Ivorian appeared to have a desire to play through his knocks at one moment of time but the medical staff protected from what would’ve been a certain mistake.

David de Gea, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire were all at fault at one point or the other for Chelsea’s three goals so it’s safe to say United missed Bailly’s presence.

Solskjær: "Eric Bailly is hopefully fine, he had a cut on his head but hopefully he will be fine." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 19, 2020

Solskjaer seems insistent that Bailly will be fine but it would be a surprise to see him feature vs West Ham, particularly since it will be soon.

The substitution and hospitalisation do appear to be precautionary but no risks can be taken with head injuries.

Given the horrific defensive errors vs Chelsea, having Bailly available for the two remaining league games would’ve been a huge help.

Unfortunately, it’s not to be and the limelight will remain firmly on Lindelof, Maguire and De Gea.

