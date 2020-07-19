Phil Neville unimpressed by poor Manchester United performance vs Chelsea

Former Manchester United man Phil Neville has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the team’s poor performance vs Chelsea as they crashed out of the FA Cup.

The legendary Norwegian made five changes and used a different formation in order to deal with Frank Lampard’s men but it went horribly wrong.

While many fans acknowledge the mistake, the majority of the blame was placed at David de Gea and Harry Maguire’s feet.

The Spanish goalkeeper, in particular, made two errors that directly led to two of Chelsea’s goals while the towering Englishman scored an own goal.

The Blues ran out 3-1 winners in the end so it’s safe to say United were the causes for their own downfall.

Phil Neville: "Manchester United were bad, there was no player on the pitch who played well. They looked tired, they looked lethargic. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose the wrong team and the wrong system."

Neville also went on to criticise De Gea for obvious reasons but it was equally important to point out how poor the team were overall.

As heartbreaking as the 3-1 loss was, it’s something that will quickly be forgotten if Manchester United achieve a top-four spot and potentially win the Europa League.

Solskjaer’s men have to play West Ham and Leicester City in their remaining Premier League matches and must win both games.

Given how tired the players looked vs Chelsea, it will be interesting to see how he tackles this issue.

