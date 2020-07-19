Player ratings: Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea – Horror show from De Gea

Here are our player ratings for today’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 1 – Everyone appreciates what a brilliant servant De Gea has been for United but how long can we keep ignoring the mistakes? This was a dreadful goalkeeping performance and Sokskjaer has to act.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – A tired performance.

Victor Lindelof 6 – One of the better defenders for once, without being that great.

Harry Maguire 5 – Own goal a little unfortunate but overall shaky defending.

Eric Bailly 7 – So unlucky to be taken out, he just seems jinxed. Not even one of his self-imposed injuries, just a freak.

Brandon Williams 5 – Not a great performance.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Didn’t do much wrong but a pretty anonymous performance.

Fred 5 – Very up and down performance in the first half. Doesn’t seem to be able to recapture his pre-lockdown form. Looked gutted to be subbed but not sure what he expects.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Bright in the first half but De Gea’s mistakes seemed to take the wind out of his sails. Took his penalty well.

Dan James 3 – James needs to go out on loan next season, he is just completely out of his depth.

Marcus Rashford 7 – Had very little service.

Substitutes

Anthony Martial 7 – Had very little service.

Paul Pogba 7 – Made a difference, but the mountain was too big to climb.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Had little effect on the game.

Odion Ighalo 6 – Had little effect on the game.