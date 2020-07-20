Fabrizio Romano delivers brilliant Paul Pogba news to Manchester United fans

Well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed to fans that Manchester United are looking to secure Paul Pogba’s future after some previous uncertainty.

The talented Frenchman has looked, at times, as though he was almost guaranteed to leave Old Trafford, particularly after he admitted a desire for a new challenge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to fight off interest from Real Madrid and Juventus and keep ahold of Pogba but some supporters doubted he’d be able to do so twice.

It appears as though the legendary Norwegian might not have to do so as it seems as though the academy product is set to stay.

Pogba has been brilliant since returning from injury and fans would love nothing more than to put an end to any doubts over his commitment and future.

#mufc are going to try and extend Paul Pogba's contract. Mino Raiola is waiting #mulive [@FabrizioRomano] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 20, 2020

With just two matches remaining to the Premier League season, it’d bee a surprise to see a new deal announced before it’s all over.

For one reason, it would be a bit of a distraction given what’s going on and what’s at stake for Manchester United.

Another reason is that it’s likely Pogba will want his side to secure Champions League qualification before committing, regardless of how happy it is said he is at the club.

