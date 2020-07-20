Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Brandon Williams was outstanding vs Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has surprisingly praised Brandon Williams despite the 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday evening.

The legendary Norwegian’s men were knocked out of the FA Cup in a rather embarrassing way, with fans thoroughly disappointed by the players’ performances.

Williams started the fixture in the absence of the injured Luke Shaw and some supporters felt he was just as poor as anyone else on the field.

However, Solskjaer clearly feels differently, praising the young prospect for particular aspects of his display.

United may be knocked out of the FA Cup but they still have something to look forward to in terms of the potential qualification for Champions League football.

Solskjær: "You see Brandon [Williams] for example, the character he shows. He plays a square pass into Mount. He probably feels a bit responsible. The rest of that half he was absolutely outstanding. The kid has been out with an eye injury — he kept going." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 19, 2020

Solskjaer has always admired Williams’ attitude and personality and it’s probably why he’s done so well in a breakthrough season no one had anticipated.

Many fans had been calling for Mason Greenwood to be given a shot in the first team but no one really put forward the full-back’s name.

Nonetheless, he’s certainly done well for himself this season but there are many who would say they were not impressed by his Chelsea display.

However, the whole team played poorly so it’d be unfair to pick on him, particularly since he’s such a young member of the team.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.