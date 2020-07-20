Video: Manchester United coaching staff furious with Olivier Giroud goal

Manchester United’s coaching staff, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, were caught on camera reacting furiously to Olivier Giroud’s opening goal for Chelsea.

The legendary Norwegian saw a complete collapse from his men in the 3-1 defeat to the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final.

United self-destructed to Frank Lampard’s men after a defensive error allowed Giroud to score before David de Gea‘s mistake gave Chelsea a two-goal cushion and finally, Harry Maguire scored an own goal for their third.

Victor Lindelof was the guilty party for the first, allowing the strong Frenchman to nip ahead of him at the near-post to score.

De Gea was also partially to blame as it was an effort fans normally expect him to save.

Solskjaer had hinted his players were warned of Giroud’s near-post runs so that would’ve made it even more frustrating that was how Manchester United conceded their first.

Chelsea mostly won due to United’s collapse rather than their own brilliance but it must be said that Lampard set up his side better.

Solskjaer saw his side’s unbeaten run come crashing down in a stunning fashion and will be hoping the poor performance won’t be repeated vs West Ham and Leicester City in the final matches of the season.

