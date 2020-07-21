Christian Falk claims Manchester United haven’t bid for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have not yet made a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho according to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, in what will be frustrating news for fans to hear.

The superb Englishman has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and yet nothing has happened despite other clubs securing their respective targets.

Chelsea have wrapped up deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and are believed to be working on Kai Havertz who is also said to be a United target.

Bayern Munich also secured Leroy Sane from Manchester City and yet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have made no moves for anyone so far.

Supporters have grown increasingly concerned this could be yet another frustrating summer despite the positives that have come out of the season.

According to the United Stand, Falk said: “I think that (United submitting a bid) is not true.

“I think there is a lot of talk about Sancho between the clubs but there is no decision yet.

“I think everyone has the feeling it will happen.”

The good news for fans is that many different reports have insisted a transfer is the most likely thing to happen despite the quiet so far.

There will be uproar amongst supporters if Sancho isn’t signed given the lack of competition Manchester United are facing for his signature.

Although fans can understand Dortmund are demanding a little too much for his signature, it will be incredibly disappointing if a deal can’t be concluded.

