Manchester United given hope despite Borussia Dortmund signing Jude Bellingham

Manchester United fans will be happy to hear some good news after Borussia Dortmund beat them to a second talent in as many transfer windows in Jude Bellingham.

The German giants beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to Erling Haaland in January, only for him to go on and make a remarkable impact.

The legendary Norwegian certainly would’ve been ruing missing out on the young striker and he would’ve been extra adamant to secure Bellingham.

Unfortunately, the highly promising midfielder decided to go to Germany instead and United were left embarrassed once more.

Bellingham is said to have signed a €3m a year deal which could explain why he opted for Dortmund.

James Cooper: "While no one at #mufc has said it explicitly, do not rule out Jude Bellingham ending up in Germany as part of a process that sees [Jadon] Sancho move to Old Trafford." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 20, 2020

It doesn’t make too much sense why signing Bellingham has anything to do with Jadon Sancho given how they play in different positions.

However, perhaps Dortmund are now more open to letting go of one outstanding prospect since they secured another.

Sancho is a well known high priority for Manchester United and the latest reports claim the club wants to get a clearer picture of their future before going all out for him.

After all, Champions League qualification hasn’t been secured just yet and that could have a major impact on the club’s finances and what they could offer.

