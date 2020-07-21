Manchester United players ‘worried’ about David de Gea
Manchester United players 'worried' about David de Gea

Manchester United’s players are reportedly concerned over David de Gea‘s form following his disappointing display vs Chelsea.

The Spanish goalkeeper came in for a lot of criticism after the Blues hammered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men 3-1 to knock them out of the FA Cup.

De Gea used to be United’s most reliable player during their crisis years and now when the legendary Norwegian has turned them into a solid outfit, he’s arguably their most unreliable man.

Against Chelsea, the former Atletico Madrid man could be blamed for being at fault of two of their three goals, with the third being Harry Maguire’s own goal.

Solskjaer refused to outright criticise De Gea after the match, although he did admit his goalkeeper should’ve done better.

A lot of reports have suddenly come out in light of that Chelsea loss claiming all sorts of bizarre stuff that hasn’t been revealed before.

It seems strange that De Gea’s training performances have apparently been poor all season long but it’s only now that it’s being reported.

It would also be incredibly unusual for Solskjaer to continue selecting the 29-year-old if he’s not performing behind closed doors.

It’s difficult to imagine the Manchester United players would’ve put up with such a thing for so long.

