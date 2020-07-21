Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers no reassurances that De Gea won’t be dropped

Manchester United manager Ole Solskjaer has said he will not talk about the poor form of his goalkeeper because he doesn’t want to put more pressure on him.

When asked at this morning’s press conference about de Gea’s recent performances, Solskjaer did not defend the player as he has in the past.

‘This is not going to become a David De Gea press conference.

‘We’ve just got two games to go and we’re going to focus on that. David’s mentally strong enough to know that his job is to perform in training the next day and be ready for the game.’

‘Your job is to talk about and write about it. My job is to prepare the team for West Ham. We are not going to talk about individuals. No-one here is going to feel that we are putting more pressure on them.’

According to The Times, ‘De Gea’s form is a source of concern for Solskjaer and his squad’.

Reporter Paul Hirst claims that ‘It is understood that some United players are worried about the fact that De Gea has made several costly mistakes over the past two years,’ and that ‘in some training sessions this season, his performances have not been up to scratch either, according to sources.’

Hirst further claims that ‘Solskjaer’s decision to start De Gea ahead of Romero annoyed the 33-year-old, who had played in each of United’s FA Cup games until last weekend.’

The report also notes that on-loan keeper Dean Henderson will ‘seek another loan move unless he receives assurances that he will have a serious chance of being first choice at Old Trafford,’ and that the 23-year-old ‘is also believed to be in talks with United over a new and improved deal…. He is after a bigger deal worth about £100,000 a week’.

Whilst the manager is obviously not going to hang the player out to dry in a press conference, there would definitely appear to be a shift in his handling of De Gea. After previous errors by the Spaniard, Solskjaer has maintained that he is the world’s best goalkeeper but there were no such reassurances this time.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.