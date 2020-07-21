Paul Scholes publicly supports David de Gea after Chelsea criticism

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has opted to not jump on the bandwagon of people criticising David de Gea and has instead supported him.

The Spanish goalkeeper faced a lot of backlash following his costly error vs Chelsea as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men crashed out of the FA Cup.

It was a match full of mistakes and it could be argued De Gea was at fault for two of the Blues’ three goals.

The former Atletico Madrid man has been out of form for quite a while now with some even suggesting this is his new normal.

Fans were naturally enraged after the Chelsea clash as calls for Dean Henderson to replace De Gea as United’s new number one grew.

Spot on! Paul Scholes on De Gea #mufc pic.twitter.com/rz0hrPey6w — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 21, 2020

Scholes was surprisingly considerate and supportive of De Gea having previously been a stern critic of Manchester United during Jose Mourinho’s era.

Nonetheless, the English legend has been softer in his approach since Solskjaer’s appointment and it makes sense he would refuse to criticise.

United fans will be waiting impatiently to see if Solskjaer is going to drop De Gea for the crucial clash with West Ham on Wednesday or not.

It’s only then that supporters will be able to tell what his true feelings towards the once-solid goalkeeper are.

