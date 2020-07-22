Man United vs West Ham: Predicted XI with De Gea axed

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has one big decision to make for tonight’s match against West Ham, and that is whether to stand by David de Gea after his dreadful performance in the FA Cup Semi-Final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Chelsea’s second goal was an absolute howler and the Spaniard could have also done a lot better with the first and even the third – an own goal by Harry Maguire.

There was some respite for a number of players on Sunday, notably Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, so it was clear that the boss intends to field his strongest side tonight.

Luke Shaw is still rated 50/50 and faces a late fitness test but is almost certain to be selected if he passes it after Brandon Williams’ sub-par performance against Chelsea.

With regard to the goalkeeping situation, Solskjaer has always been incredibly loyal to De Gea and has kept insisting he is the best goalkeeper in the world when he has made errors in the past. However there were no such reassurances this time. He refused to be drawn on the subject at the pre-match press conference and this footage of the coaching staff’s reaction to Chelsea’s first goal on Sunday suggests they are at the end of their tether. So we think patience has finally run out and that Sergio Romero will be drafted in to take De Gea’s place.

With all this in mind, here is our predicted line-up:

