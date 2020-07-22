Jack Grealish admits he may not be at Aston Villa next season

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish yesterday admitted he did not know if he would still be at the club next season.

Grealish has been widely reported to be one of Manchester United’s top transfer targets this summer.

After Villa’s surprise 1-0 win over Arsenal last night, which has lifted the Midlands club out of the relegation zone with just one game remaining, the Villa captain was asked on Sky Sports if that had been his last home game for the club.

‘I’m not too sure at the moment,’ he replied.

‘I have one aim and that’s to keep this club in the Premier League.

‘I feel this whole fanbase knows where we belong, so that’s all I’m thinking about at the moment.’

If United are to push ahead with their attempts to sign the 24-year-old, last night’s results will not be helpful to their cause.

Villa looked almost certainly doomed to relegation, being four points behind Watford with a four goal inferior goal difference with just two games to play.

However, Watford succumbed to a 4-0 thrashing by Manchester City yesterday and Villa’s 1-0 victory over the Gunners means they are now out of the bottom four going into the last game – when Watford travel to the Emirates Stadium in need of points.

Villa’s survival in the Premier League will almost certainly allow the Villans to hold out for a higher price for Grealish, whereas relegation would almost certainly have meant they had to cut their losses and sell.

The club has reportedly set an asking price of £80 million but the player’s market value according to transfermarkt.com is around £27 million.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.