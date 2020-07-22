Manchester United fans lament Luke Shaw absence in West Ham draw
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans lament Luke Shaw absence in West Ham draw

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans were caught missing Luke Shaw after their 1-1 draw with West Ham as the race for Champions League football goes down right to the wire.

It seems strange to be focused on a left-back after a match in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needed goalscorers but supporters recognised the need for the Englishman.

Brandon Williams took Shaw’s spot for the crucial clash and unfortunately, his inexperience showed at certain moments.

This only made fans miss the former Southampton man even more, particularly since he has been in good form of late.

Shaw has managed to fight off the competition from Williams rather successfully, even when he was asked to play as a centre-back and supporters are now recognising his value.

Fans missing Shaw must not be misunderstood as them criticising or putting down Williams but more so to do with appreciation for the former.

West Ham took a leaf out of some of Manchester United’s past opponents’ books by pressing their defenders and so certain weaknesses are exposed.

Solskjaer’s defence struggle to get out of the defensive third and break the lines and it’s something Shaw normally excels at.

His absence only exposed the team’s weakness and made his strength look even better, particularly since it was a poor result.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus