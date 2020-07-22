Manchester United fans lament Luke Shaw absence in West Ham draw

Manchester United fans were caught missing Luke Shaw after their 1-1 draw with West Ham as the race for Champions League football goes down right to the wire.

It seems strange to be focused on a left-back after a match in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s needed goalscorers but supporters recognised the need for the Englishman.

Brandon Williams took Shaw’s spot for the crucial clash and unfortunately, his inexperience showed at certain moments.

This only made fans miss the former Southampton man even more, particularly since he has been in good form of late.

Shaw has managed to fight off the competition from Williams rather successfully, even when he was asked to play as a centre-back and supporters are now recognising his value.

Public apology to Luke Shaw. Easier to see what you’ve lost once its gone. He might not set the world alight, but we’ve struggled massively without him. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) July 22, 2020

Luke Shaw, I apologise for the unfair criticism. It is clear how important you are to the squad right now Please come back cheers lad pic.twitter.com/UhpIhWTxk3 — Ruud (@RuudNotTo) July 22, 2020

Notice how when Luke Shaw isn’t in the team, our opposition can stay tight and compact in the middle so Bruno, Martial, Marcus, Mason, Pogba can’t be fluid/link up, they allow our full backs space out wide because they’re not dangerous, the only one who is, is Luke Shaw. — Jay (@NotoriousManc) July 22, 2020

Fans missing Shaw must not be misunderstood as them criticising or putting down Williams but more so to do with appreciation for the former.

West Ham took a leaf out of some of Manchester United’s past opponents’ books by pressing their defenders and so certain weaknesses are exposed.

Solskjaer’s defence struggle to get out of the defensive third and break the lines and it’s something Shaw normally excels at.

His absence only exposed the team’s weakness and made his strength look even better, particularly since it was a poor result.

