Manchester United fans react to David Moyes’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has stunned fans after he compared himself with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in bizarre fashion.

The now West Ham boss seemed to hint the legendary Norwegian is only doing so well because he has been given more time.

Moyes’ reign ended poorly and is probably the supporters least favourite manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The Scotsman appeared to be far out of his depth and turned a United side full of title winners into an embarrassing squad.

Louis van Gaal would later come in and shuffle the pack so to speak after seeing a defeated Red Devils team.

This man lost to Liverpool Home and Away, Lost to Man City Home and Away, Lost to Everton Home and Away, lost to Newcastle and West Brom at home, lost to Sunderland (league cup), lost 3-0 to Chelsea, told Vidic and Rio to learn from Phil Jagielka of all people! He should shut up — Ramalan Abdulmalik Jr. 🅙 (@_AbdulmalikJr) July 21, 2020

Or that you're just a bad manager? — #FreeSancho (@UtdMxtt) July 21, 2020

Ole won 14 out of his first 17 games, 9 away wins in a row and set a premier league record for most points gained by a new manager in their first 10 games. What is this clown on about. — Lee (@Red_ArmyMUFC) July 21, 2020

BRO…. You were given a whole season… Even a champions league spot already YOU NEARLY KILLED US ALL Ole was given an Europa League spot And see the Joy he's giving us U SOLD EVERYONE IN MANCHESTER UNITED and bought fellaini… Only? Are u mad? — Mesi Emma (@Mesiororo) July 21, 2020

Please @ManUtd, score as much as you possibly can. — 🔮 ™️ (@iseekwisdm) July 21, 2020

Moyes’ comments were incredibly strange and it would be giving him too much credit to put it down to mind games ahead of the clash with his West Ham side.

The former Everton manager has consistently spoken about his past with Manchester United, constantly blaming his failure on his lack of time at the club.

Whatever the reason for the lack of success, to dismiss Solskjaer’s progress is strange simply because it’s factually incorrect.

The former Molde man was only given the position after his remarkable performance over his interim period and is now reaping the rewards of his hard work.

