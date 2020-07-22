Manchester United fans react to David Moyes’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans react to David Moyes’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments

Posted by
Date:

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has stunned fans after he compared himself with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in bizarre fashion.

The now West Ham boss seemed to hint the legendary Norwegian is only doing so well because he has been given more time.

Moyes’ reign ended poorly and is probably the supporters least favourite manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The Scotsman appeared to be far out of his depth and turned a United side full of title winners into an embarrassing squad.

Louis van Gaal would later come in and shuffle the pack so to speak after seeing a defeated Red Devils team.

Moyes’ comments were incredibly strange and it would be giving him too much credit to put it down to mind games ahead of the clash with his West Ham side.

The former Everton manager has consistently spoken about his past with Manchester United, constantly blaming his failure on his lack of time at the club.

Whatever the reason for the lack of success, to dismiss Solskjaer’s progress is strange simply because it’s factually incorrect.

The former Molde man was only given the position after his remarkable performance over his interim period and is now reaping the rewards of his hard work.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus