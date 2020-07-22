Manchester United fans react to draw with West Ham

Manchester United fans couldn’t help but express concern after the 1-1 draw with West Ham at home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men started poorly and soon fell behind thanks to a penalty given away by Paul Pogba.

United would later respond through a brilliant Mason Greenwood goal but they couldn’t press on to find the winner.

Solskjaer now needs his side to pick up a draw vs Leicester City to gain qualification for the Champions League but the margins are too close to comfort for supporters.

Three points vs West Ham would’ve made things a little easier to swallow but unfortunately how the Red Devils’ season is defined will come down to the wire.

Players are looking so tired, team depth isn’t there to help out. It’s in our hands, we’ll see who turns up on the last day. #MUFC — MUFC Fans (@mufcfans) July 22, 2020

Really disappointed with that showing. A genuine lack of urgency from United, didn’t even try and push for the win. Draw was the minimum for us and we got that but can’t help but be concerned going into the weekend now. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) July 22, 2020

Vardy going to get in behind Lindelof at least 4 times on the weekend FFS — Vik (@IconicNumber7) July 22, 2020

That wasn't the best but there have been plenty of times this season when Solskjaer would have bitten your hand off if you offered a draw on the last draw day against Leicester to qualify for the Champions League. Just have to get over the line. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) July 22, 2020

Not a single club in this league has a drop off in their squad like ours on the bench. We’ve had to start the same players week in, week out for 5 weeks with no recovery. For a club of this size to be so starved of depth is pathetic. Serious mismanagement. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 22, 2020

Annoying not to get the win. Another mistake at the back cost us. This is a side that beat Chelsea a couple of weeks ago, so at least we didn’t lose and have moved up to third, for however long. But we needed more from the likes of Bruno, Pogba and Rashford today. — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) July 22, 2020

Leicester are dealing with injuries and poor form but that still doesn’t guarantee the points for an exhausted Manchester United.

Solskjaer will be praying there’s enough in the tank to overpower the Foxes but there’s too much on the line to be certain of anything.

Leicester have been in the top-four for large sums of the season and it’s difficult to imagine they would just roll over and hand the points to United.

If ever there was a time for Solskjaer’s defence to prove themselves, it would be vs Leicester as a clean-sheet guarantees qualification.

