Manchester United fans react to draw with West Ham
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans react to draw with West Ham

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans couldn’t help but express concern after the 1-1 draw with West Ham at home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men started poorly and soon fell behind thanks to a penalty given away by Paul Pogba.

United would later respond through a brilliant Mason Greenwood goal but they couldn’t press on to find the winner.

Solskjaer now needs his side to pick up a draw vs Leicester City to gain qualification for the Champions League but the margins are too close to comfort for supporters.

Three points vs West Ham would’ve made things a little easier to swallow but unfortunately how the Red Devils’ season is defined will come down to the wire.

Leicester are dealing with injuries and poor form but that still doesn’t guarantee the points for an exhausted Manchester United.

Solskjaer will be praying there’s enough in the tank to overpower the Foxes but there’s too much on the line to be certain of anything.

Leicester have been in the top-four for large sums of the season and it’s difficult to imagine they would just roll over and hand the points to United.

If ever there was a time for Solskjaer’s defence to prove themselves, it would be vs Leicester as a clean-sheet guarantees qualification.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus