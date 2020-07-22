Mason Greenwood equals Wayne Rooney and George Best’s teen scoring record
Mason Greenwood equals Wayne Rooney and George Best’s teen scoring record

Despite another disappointing performance from Manchester United this evening, scraping a point at home to West Ham, there was one stand out performer again, right winger Mason Greenwood.

While older players grappled with tiredness, nerves and frustration, the 18-year-old produced a mature and poised performance that defied his tender age.

In addition to scoring United’s only goal of the game, a fantastic right foot shot from the edge of the box, Greenwood came closest to creating the second, producing a silky skill move before teeing up Odion Ighalo six yards out, who scuffed it wide.

In all, Greenwood had 90% pass accuracy, made 23 final third passes and had three shots – two on target. A blocked effort earlier in the game could also have been heading for the top corner.

He also recovered the ball three times and had two out of three successful take-ons.

Greenwood’s goal means he has now scored 17 for the season, equalling the record for teenagers at United held by George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney.

With another Premier League and at least two Europa League games to come, it looks likely that Greenwood will add to his tally and could even make 20 for the season, which will be a phenomenal achievement for an 18-year-old.

It was one positive ray of sunshine in an otherwise disappointing day for United.

