Player ratings: Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United – Exhausted side pick up a point
Player ratings: Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United – Exhausted side pick up a point

Here are our player ratings for today’s game against West Ham.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Not sure how he still got to start after Sunday. Hasn’t saved a penalty since 2016/17 and that pathetic attempt shows you why. No conviction whatsoever. Bruno Fernandes did more to put off Antonio than De Gea did. Decent save from deflection in second half.

Tim Fosu-Mensah 6 – Didn’t do so badly, but he’s no Wan-Bissaka.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Did OK.

Harry Maguire 6 – Did OK.

Brandon Williams 7 – Worked hard and made some positive forward runs.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Held things together as best he could but got tired and niggly toward the end.

Paul Pogba 5 – Looked completely out of position again in this new right half-back role. Not sure what the logic is of playing a left-sided attacking midfielder in that position, it didn’t work against Chelsea and it didn’t work today. Handball was a little clumsy.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Now trying too hard to make up for everyone else’s deficiencies.

Mason Greenwood 9 – Great goal from the brilliant Greenwood and nearly made a second.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Very meh performance. Looked exhausted.

Anthony Martial 7 – Did OK.

Substitutes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – Made a big difference when he came on, defensively and offensively.

Odion ighalo 7 – Could have scored with his first touch.

