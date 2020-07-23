Jadon Sancho deal takes step forward as Borussia Dortmund identify replacement

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as the German side have lined up his replacement.

The Telegraph reports that the Bundesliga club have earmarked Werder Bremen’s 24-year-old Kosovan winger Milot Rashica as the natural replacement for Sancho.

The Germans have also been eyeing Valencia’s Ferran Torres, although reports yesterday suggested that they have cooled their interest.

It is another sign that Dortmund are resigned to losing Sancho, even though they remain steadfast on their £100 million valuation, which is £20 million over the figure United are reportedly willing to pay.

For a transfer of this type, it is arguably not such an insurmountable gap and it is one that can potentially be bridged with bonus payments and add-ons.

If the 2020/21 season begins on the weekend of September 11th as expected, the summer transfer window, which opens on Monday, will be just over six weeks long, so United will have to negotiate more efficiently and quickly than has been their tendency if they want to get the Sancho deal over the line and still have time to concentrate on other targets.

In fact, previous reports claimed that Dortmund have slapped a 10th August deadline on the negotiations so that they themselves are left adequate time to replace the Englishman.

The Red Devils remain the only team in the hunt for Sancho, who is reportedly keen to join up with his friends Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.

