Jesse Lingard insists he loves Manchester United despite rumours

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has refused to entertain the possibility of leaving Old Trafford as rumours over his future continue to grow.

The versatile Englishman has endured a horrible season as off-field issues affected his on-field performances.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a huge fan of Lingard when he was first named as manager and appeared to be willing to build around the player.

Now the academy product hardly gets a look into the team and reports have continuously linked him with moves away.

Fans have also largely turned on the pacy attacker and he was often the scapegoat for the team’s poor form at the start of the season.

According to Manchester Evening News, Lingard said in response to being asked if he playing for another club could be a reality: “Like I say, I’ve been at United for so long and I love it and I’ll keep on loving it. I train with a smile and go in with a smile because it’s my job and I love what I do and I love the club as well.”

The 27-year-old has been at Manchester United since forever so he was hardly going to outright say he wants to leave.

It’d be easy to assume he wouldn’t want to leave, even now as he hardly plays and it’s likely he’ll only go if he’s told he has no role to play.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Solskjaer be that ruthless but he probably wouldn’t wish to move Lingard on until he’s gotten a replacement.

Squad depth is a huge issue at Manchester United and it hardly makes sense selling Lingard if no one else is brought in or someone from the academy is promoted.

