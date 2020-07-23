Manchester United fans react to disappointing Nemanja Matic performance vs West Ham
Manchester United fans react to disappointing Nemanja Matic performance vs West Ham

Manchester United’s fans couldn’t help but become frustrated with Nemanja Matic after his lackluster display vs West Ham.

The experienced Serbian was just as guilty as anyone else of having a poor performance in what was a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Paul Pogba gave away a penalty that Michail Antonio tucked away comfortable before Mason Greenwood netted the equaliser.

Supporters were hoping for all three points in their quest for a top-four finish but unfortunately, they were let down by the players.

Matic was guilty of playing at too slow a tempo when what was needed vs West Ham is crisp passing and movement.

West Ham were determined to disrupt Manchester United’s desire to play out from the back and that only exposed Matic even more.

It would be unfair to focus just on him but in a young side, his experience in this type of fixture was badly needed.

Nonetheless, United can still gain qualification for the Champions League by drawing with Leicester City in the final match of the season.

If there was ever a time for Matic and co to make amends, it would be for that crucial, season-defining fixture and they will have to put in a much-improved performance if they want to achieve their goals.

