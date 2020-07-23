Manchester United have long known their summer transfer targets

There is reportedly an explanation for Manchester United’s inactivity for the summer transfer window so far as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gears up for the crucial clash vs Leicester City.

The market officially opens on Monday but that hasn’t stopped clubs from wrapping up deals across Europe already.

United don’t have to look further than their English rivals with Chelsea already securing the signatures of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Solskjaer is said to be keen on multiple signings, with Jadon Sancho high up on the priority list in what fans are expecting to be a busy summer.

Fans are beginning to express frustrations with the lack of movement but it seems they won’t have to wait for too long.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have held meetings over transfers, having agreed on a list of targets before the lockdown and are simply waiting to see their Champions League fate before making any decisions.

It seems strange a club of their size have to rely on such a thing and that it would paint their entire summer.

Chelsea have made moves even though they aren’t guaranteed Champions League football either and so it is disappointing to hear.

Manchester United fans will be in an uproar if Solskjaer isn’t supported properly this summer.

