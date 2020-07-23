Manchester United’s ambitions to sign Jadon Sancho rest on one thing

Manchester United fans have one more thing to worry about as reports claim failing to qualify for the Champions League could mess around with the club’s transfer budget.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s highest priority signing and is expected to take up most of the summer’s spending.

United need a draw vs Leicester City in the final match of the season to qualify for the Champions League and thereby boost their summer transfer budget.

However, their form has dipped at the wrong time and things could get ugly for more than just one reason.

All sides reportedly see a deal happening but finishing out of top-four puts many ambitions on hold.

According to the Independent, failure to qualify for the Champions League could make signing Sancho complicated as the Red Devils’ financial power would be hit.

Football clubs around the world are already financially hit by the global health crisis, placing even more importance to finish in the top-four.

Sancho is certainly still a player that’s needed, even with the emergence of the brilliant Mason Greenwood.

After all, squad depth is something Manchester United lack and it’s clear they could do with all the help they can get.

