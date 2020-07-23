Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United will be ready for Leicester City

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reassured supporters that his players will be physically ready for the crucial clash with Leicester City.

A draw vs the Foxes will be enough to guarantee qualification for the Champions League but supporters will be hoping it’s a routine win so that their nerves are relieved quickly.

Leicester City have been badly out of form and are missing a few key players but United are also suffering a poorly timed dip in performances.

Solskjaer’s men have looked fatigued of late and that has been a concern for fans as they lost embarrassingly to Chelsea and drew to David Moyes’ West Ham.

There are still several scenarios that would work in the Red Devils’ favour on the final day of the season but supporters are keen to end on a high.

Solskjær: "We've not been dealt the best of hands with the recovery times in the last couple of weeks but that's because we've been in the FA Cup. That's how it is but we've got three days now… the extra day before Sunday will make us 100-per-cent fresh." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 23, 2020

It’s difficult to imagine how one more day’s rest will see a fit Manchester United as it is only three days since the West Ham game and it comes after a gruelling fixture schedule.

This type of fatigue likely needs a week or two’s rest as Solskjaer counts the cost of playing the same starting XI multiple times in a row during the season’s busiest period.

Hopefully, it won’t be the legendary Norwegian’s undoing, as failing to qualify for the Champions League will see calls for his head despite the incredible progress he’s made.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has been setting the world on fire for Manchester United this season. But how much do you know about other teenage stars that have played for the Red Devils over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.